The three phases of chemical detoxification and how to support them.
Remedylink
If a toxin is water soluble, we just urinate it out.  If it's fat soluble, we must make it water soluble first in order to get rid of it.  This video explains what the body needs to detoxify different chemicals and how to support it. www.remedylink.com

