Communism is elimination of private property; they allowed protests to destroy property values

Karl Marx said the theory of communism can be summed up as the abolition of private property. This is why they allowed the protests during the COVID-19 lockdowns: so they could destroy property values so that big corporations could buy up property for pennies on the dollar. Clip from Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening (June 2023).
The full documentary is posted and can be viewed here: https://plandemicseries.com/
or here : https://www.brighteon.com/d0bccd70-1ec9-4dde-bfc7-564294080a0c
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
