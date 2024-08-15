The Rock Almighty. Pray Your Way To Freedom!

Thanks to the calling of God and your support we are launching an expanding Rock Almighty show!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

1 hour of scorching Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

Launching September 1st. Right here on Rumble and US Sports Radio.





We decided to launch the Rock Almighty show as in this election season, anxieties and tensions are at an all-time high. As the word of God and this music has been such a path to peace for me; I am eager to share it with you. On today's show we have a double shot for your rockin', praisin' pleasure. Enjoy!





Grace Upon Grace

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

We will never exhaust the abundant blessings that are ours because of Jesus.

Colossians 1:3-12

In the gospel of Matthew, Jesus tells the story of a man who found a treasure hidden in a field. Apparently, no one else knew of its existence, so he covered it and sold all he had in order to secure the new property (Matthew 13:44).

