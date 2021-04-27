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Deploy Sklearn (Scikit-learn) Model From Command Line
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10 views • April 27, 2021
In this video, we walk through the process to deploy an sklearn model using GCP AI Platform Predict from the command line. This is done using GCloud SDK. You need to have your GCP account set up before following this tutorial. Please check out my previous video "Set up GCP for ML Deployment" for details.
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