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The Silent War Ep. 6112: Taliban Loose N USA, FBI Target Parents, Fauci Plotted c19, Whistleblowers?
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3102 views • October 07, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Fake Whistleblowers! Peak Clownshow!
DOJ Trying to Sic FBI on Parents Livid at School Boards.
AG Merrick Garland’s Daughter Married to Co-Founder of Education Company Selling Critical Race Theory Resource Material to School Districts.
Federal Investigators Are Issuing Warrants for Google to Turn Over Anyone Typing in Certain Search Terms.
Hundreds Of "Unknown Afghans" aka likely Taliban are Escaping Into US From Military Bases.
Soros-Funded Scout Troop Pushes Underage Girls and Boys to Strip and Perform Sexually Explicit “Games”.
AUSTRALIAN Government Launches Orwellian Selfie Check-In Program for Home Quarantine.
In Wisconsin, a Health Dept. Gets a Court Order to Imprison Healthy Unvaccinated Wisconsin High School Student Despite Natural Immunity.
NIH Director Francis Collins Resigns After Documents Reveal He Lied About His Involvement with Gain-of-Function Research in Wuhan Lab.
VIDEO Emerges of Fauci and HHS Officials Plotting for ‘A New Avian Flu Virus’ to Enforce Universal Flu Vaccination.
Sweden, Denmark Restrict Use Of Moderna Jab Over Risk Of Heart Inflammation, Other Side Effects.
A new whistleblower from within Pfizer itself emerges with tales of dead baby in the vax.
"Break the Fake News"
All of this, and much more.
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Fake Whistleblowers! Peak Clownshow!
DOJ Trying to Sic FBI on Parents Livid at School Boards.
AG Merrick Garland’s Daughter Married to Co-Founder of Education Company Selling Critical Race Theory Resource Material to School Districts.
Federal Investigators Are Issuing Warrants for Google to Turn Over Anyone Typing in Certain Search Terms.
Hundreds Of "Unknown Afghans" aka likely Taliban are Escaping Into US From Military Bases.
Soros-Funded Scout Troop Pushes Underage Girls and Boys to Strip and Perform Sexually Explicit “Games”.
AUSTRALIAN Government Launches Orwellian Selfie Check-In Program for Home Quarantine.
In Wisconsin, a Health Dept. Gets a Court Order to Imprison Healthy Unvaccinated Wisconsin High School Student Despite Natural Immunity.
NIH Director Francis Collins Resigns After Documents Reveal He Lied About His Involvement with Gain-of-Function Research in Wuhan Lab.
VIDEO Emerges of Fauci and HHS Officials Plotting for ‘A New Avian Flu Virus’ to Enforce Universal Flu Vaccination.
Sweden, Denmark Restrict Use Of Moderna Jab Over Risk Of Heart Inflammation, Other Side Effects.
A new whistleblower from within Pfizer itself emerges with tales of dead baby in the vax.
"Break the Fake News"
All of this, and much more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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