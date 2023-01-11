💥 Epic footage of the destruction of a Polish Crab self-propelled gun on the Artemovsk front.
The AFU fighters relaxed after the first Lancet hit, but a second kamikaze UAV flew in after it. Several dozen Polish SPG sent to Ukraine have reportedly already been destroyed.
