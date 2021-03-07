Resistência - Não Sou o Único - Live in Lisbon - Portugal!

Song Letter:

You think I'm an isolated case

I'm not the only one looking at the sky

Watching the dreams go

Waiting for something to happen

Pouring out my anger

Living the emotions

Wishing what I didn't have

Clinging to temptations



And when the clouds break

The blue sky will shine

And when the darkness opens

You'll see, the sun will shine

You'll see, the sun will shine



No,

I'm not the only one

No, I'm the only one looking at the sky

No, I'm not the only one

No, I'm the only one looking at the sky



You think I'm an isolated case

I'm not the only one looking at the sky

Listening to the advice of others

And always falling into the holes

Wishing what I didn't have

Clinging to what I don't have

No, I'm not the only one

I'm not the only one looking at the sky

And when the clouds break

The blue sky will stay

And when the darkness opens

You'll see, the sun will shine

You'll see, the sun will shine