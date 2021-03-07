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Resistência - Não Sou o Único - Live in Lisbon - Portugal!
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10 views • March 07, 2021
Song Letter:
You think I'm an isolated case
I'm not the only one looking at the sky
Watching the dreams go
Waiting for something to happen
Pouring out my anger
Living the emotions
Wishing what I didn't have
Clinging to temptations
And when the clouds break
The blue sky will shine
And when the darkness opens
You'll see, the sun will shine
You'll see, the sun will shine
No,
I'm not the only one
No, I'm the only one looking at the sky
No, I'm not the only one
No, I'm the only one looking at the sky
You think I'm an isolated case
I'm not the only one looking at the sky
Listening to the advice of others
And always falling into the holes
Wishing what I didn't have
Clinging to what I don't have
No, I'm not the only one
I'm not the only one looking at the sky
And when the clouds break
The blue sky will stay
And when the darkness opens
You'll see, the sun will shine
You'll see, the sun will shine
You think I'm an isolated case
I'm not the only one looking at the sky
Watching the dreams go
Waiting for something to happen
Pouring out my anger
Living the emotions
Wishing what I didn't have
Clinging to temptations
And when the clouds break
The blue sky will shine
And when the darkness opens
You'll see, the sun will shine
You'll see, the sun will shine
No,
I'm not the only one
No, I'm the only one looking at the sky
No, I'm not the only one
No, I'm the only one looking at the sky
You think I'm an isolated case
I'm not the only one looking at the sky
Listening to the advice of others
And always falling into the holes
Wishing what I didn't have
Clinging to what I don't have
No, I'm not the only one
I'm not the only one looking at the sky
And when the clouds break
The blue sky will stay
And when the darkness opens
You'll see, the sun will shine
You'll see, the sun will shine
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