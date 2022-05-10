sin is like a jail cell - Mrs Banks from God's Not Dead Movie.



Listen to her response; "Sometimes the devil allows people to live a life free of trouble because he doesn't want them turning to God.

Their sin is like a jail cell, except it is all nice and comfy and there doesn't seem to be any reason to leave.

The door's wide open.

Till one day, time runs out, and the cell door slams shut,

And suddenly ...it's too late."

~Mrs Banks from God's Not Dead Movie.

(This is not intended to promote the movie; just wanted to share this part/scene where a mother responds to her son who was judging her in her old age, and thinking her life of worshipping God was a waste of time. He thought he was having a successful life without God, and perceived (like many do today), that his life was better than his mothers so why would he need God! The devil was leaving him alone, but had obviously given his mother much trouble. Or maybe, like many ppl, he believed God was already blessing him...because he had a successful life, yet he was living in sin and didn't yet know God?....not sure? as haven't seen the full film).