New RFK, Jr. SMEARS and FAKE NEWS just started in mainstream media! Why now? | Redacted News

Mirrored Content
Why is the media trying to make it seem like Robert F. Kennedy Jr has kissed the ring of Kamala Harris? Because they are afraid that he will siphon off votes from Harris clearly. Kennedy says that he has no interest in endorsing the Harris campaign. Instead he intends to beat her because the Democratic Party of today is recognizable from the party his family once lead.