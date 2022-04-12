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How to Start a Cannabis Business: Demographics & Target Market
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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30 views • April 12, 2022
With new markets entering the industry, brands constantly emerging and consolidating, it’s more important than ever to look at cannabis customer demographics.

We’ll explore the proportional sales contributions of customer demographic groups over time and compare these trends across the US and Canada.

By analyzing basket and category wallet share trends, we’ll gain a better understanding of how different customers shop and what types of products they tend to purchase.
Finally, we’ll use brand-level demographic analysis to better understand specific brand’s customer base.

Understanding nuances in consumer behavior are vital to building both a successful brand and retail operation in today’s industry. Don’t bring products to market without granular demographic data to inform product positioning and your overall go-to-market strategy. Retailers can’t miss opportunities to build more loyalty and grow specific segments of their customer base without knowing where they’re spending their wallet.

L1 - L8 "How to Start a Cannabis Business" Playlist:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlhqNE1AwWecYhBUy_cA253ntANkqKvlK

The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/55PysKNE0mU
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #CannabisAnalytics #CannabisSalesData
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cannabissalescannabisslipscannabismarket
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