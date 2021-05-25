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Interview with Dr Judy Mikovits - The History Of Vaccines Leading To HIV
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113 views • May 25, 2021
Dr Judy Mikovits is one of the most controversial scientists of our time. In this interview she shares how her work as a young scientist in cancer research led her and her partner, Dr Frank Ruscetti, to the root cause of HIV and how it could have been prevented. She also mentions early Polio vaccines as a contributor to triggering a multitude of autoimmune diseases that led to Aides that killed hundreds of thousands of gay men in the 80's and 90's because they were considered expendable. Find out why Dr Mikovits was silenced and why. Also Feel Free to Support this Great Content and Join Our New Online Community at https://www.patreon.com/WonHeartTV
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CORRECTION: Picture of Dr Ruscetti in video is actually Kent Heckenlively (co-author of Plague of Corruption with Dr Judy)
All media content provided by WonHeart is intended for entertainment or educational purposes only. None of this content is intended to offer, or replace qualified educators or related advice. WonHeart accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever and the information contained in our website, videos, programs, services and/or products is for educational and informational purposes only, and is made available to you as self-help tools for your own use.
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https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com/2020/04/10/expose-book-about-dr-anthony-fauci-climbs-to-best-seller-soars-6673-in-sales/
- Stay up to date by joining our email list at WonHeartinfo.Org
CORRECTION: Picture of Dr Ruscetti in video is actually Kent Heckenlively (co-author of Plague of Corruption with Dr Judy)
All media content provided by WonHeart is intended for entertainment or educational purposes only. None of this content is intended to offer, or replace qualified educators or related advice. WonHeart accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever and the information contained in our website, videos, programs, services and/or products is for educational and informational purposes only, and is made available to you as self-help tools for your own use.
Monkey kidney cells
https://www.fda.gov/media/75695/download
Dr Shyh-Ching Lo
https://www.nytimes.com/1990/01/16/science/the-doctor-s-world-unusual-microbe-once-dismissed-is-not-taken-more-seriously.html
38 year old football player dead
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/vincent-jackson-died-former-nfl-receiver-dead-at-38-cause-of-death-not-released-2021-02-15/
Charles Ortleb - book on Fauci
https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com/2020/04/10/expose-book-about-dr-anthony-fauci-climbs-to-best-seller-soars-6673-in-sales/
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