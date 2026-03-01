00:00 Lancet loitering munition crew of the Zapad GOFs burned down the AFU engineering equipment & thwarted the enemy attempt to restore a strategic crossing means in Krasny Liman direction.

00:17 Sever Group's FPV drone operator destroyed a signal amplifier to control enemy UAVs in Kharkov region.

00:27 The Yuzhnaya Group's servicemen of the volunteer corps neutralised the AFU manpower, hardware, & drone control systems in Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction.

00:40 Tsentr Group's attack UAV teams eliminated enemy manpower in Dobropolye direction. Drones also hit dugouts with AFU personnel in Krasnoarmeysk direction.



