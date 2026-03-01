© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00 Lancet loitering munition crew of the Zapad GOFs burned down the AFU engineering equipment & thwarted the enemy attempt to restore a strategic crossing means in Krasny Liman direction.
00:17 Sever Group's FPV drone operator destroyed a signal amplifier to control enemy UAVs in Kharkov region.
00:27 The Yuzhnaya Group's servicemen of the volunteer corps neutralised the AFU manpower, hardware, & drone control systems in Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction.
00:40 Tsentr Group's attack UAV teams eliminated enemy manpower in Dobropolye direction. Drones also hit dugouts with AFU personnel in Krasnoarmeysk direction.