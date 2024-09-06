The Book of Daniel - Chapter 11a

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daniel Chapter 10-12 as a Chiasm
Ch10: 1- 11:1 Daniel at the River Bank [Buildup]
Ch11: 2-20 Previous Seleucid and Ptolemaic Kings [Buildup]
Ch11: 21-32 Antiochus Epiphanes [Buildup]
Ch11: 33-35 God’s people throughout time [Central Axis]
Ch11: 36-45 End-Times Antichrist [Mirror]
Ch12: 1-4 Final Judgement [Mirror]
Ch12: 5-13 Daniel at the River Bank [Mirror]
Seeing how the early parts of the prophecy [Buildup] are so accurately and precisely fulfilled should give you confidence that the remainder [Mirror] will be fulfilled in like fashion