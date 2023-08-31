Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Greatest Gold Video Ever - John F. Perez
channel image
ecogrl
6 Subscribers
157 views
Published 15 hours ago

This is the MOST IMPORTANT GOLD VIDEO CREATED IN 2023 for YOU and for YOU to SHARE.👊😎🥈🎺Watch & Learn from John Perez @SilverisMoney how China and President XI supported gold in 2023 and 2024.

💸This is the MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO OUT THERE in the world of #PreciousMetals 💸🔼🔼🔼LINK: https://www.jpost.com/special-content/china-sends-ripples-through-the-global-gold-bullion-market-and-no-one-noticed-744944

Follow John Perez at:

https://t.me/SilverisMoney

https://rumble.com/user/RealJohnFperez

https://www.youtube.com/@ComstockRoyalty/featured

https://instagram.com/realjohnfperez

https://www.facebook.com/ComstockRoyaltyPR


Keywords
trumpchinagoldsilverinvestingsilversqueezewallstreetsilversilverismoney

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket