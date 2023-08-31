The Greatest Gold Video Ever - John F. Perez

This is the MOST IMPORTANT GOLD VIDEO CREATED IN 2023 for YOU and for YOU to SHARE.👊😎🥈🎺Watch & Learn from John Perez @SilverisMoney how China and President XI supported gold in 2023 and 2024.
💸This is the MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO OUT THERE in the world of #PreciousMetals 💸🔼🔼🔼LINK: https://www.jpost.com/special-content/china-sends-ripples-through-the-global-gold-bullion-market-and-no-one-noticed-744944
Follow John Perez at:
https://t.me/SilverisMoney
https://rumble.com/user/RealJohnFperez
https://www.youtube.com/@ComstockRoyalty/featured
https://instagram.com/realjohnfperez
https://www.facebook.com/ComstockRoyaltyPR
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.