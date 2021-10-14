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zip tie guy & his mom walked through open door, meandered, FOUND zip ties
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162 views • October 14, 2021
New very wholesome uncut footage by Eric Munchel - one of the most demonized J6ers: “zip tie guy” - shows he and his mom walked in through an open door (manned by police!), meandered through halls, and found zip ties lying around.
37:36 Entrance
https://youtu.be/u2MY602iXOs?t=2256
43:48 Zip Ties
https://youtu.be/u2MY602iXOs?t=2628
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37:36 Entrance
https://youtu.be/u2MY602iXOs?t=2256
43:48 Zip Ties
https://youtu.be/u2MY602iXOs?t=2628
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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