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3 Things "A Voice In The Desert" Is NOT
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71 views • January 16, 2022
A Voice in the Desert has attracted the attention of people from many different walks of life... not just your average, run-of-the-mill Christians. Helping people to grow in their faith is a challenge because everyone has biases which block them from hearing the truth that Jesus taught. As much as possible, we want to sort the wheat from the chaff BEFORE we invite people to work with our community. This video is an attempt to do just that. If after watching this video, you feel that our community is the best place for you to serve God with your entire life, then please write to us at the email address below.
Sincerity: What God Is Looking For
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFKDi...
3 Steps to Revival in Christianity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAXH_...
The Way, The Truth, and the Life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFSsb...
The Difference Between Moses and Jesus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqMwO...
Abraham's Descendant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBKIS...
The Biggest Conspiracy EXPOSED!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDdGX...
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Raúl
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
VIDEO:
Green screen simple transition effects
CHANNEL:
Sam Editorial
LINK:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QR6Vm...
VIDEO:
Q-Shaman, el fanático de Trump que lideró el asalto al Capitolio disfrazado de bisonte
CHANEL:
La Vanguardia
LINK:
https://youtu.be/miNfd3lOCsg
VIDEO:
Alex Jones Of 'Infowars,' Conspiracy Theories, And Trump Campaign (Full) | Megyn Kelly | NBC News
CHANNEL:
NBC News
LINK:
https://youtu.be/-HzOqZeX3Yk
VIDEO:
Paula White speaking in Tongues
CHANNEL:
Reepecheep
LINK:
https://youtu.be/vFOCAATdxyE
Sincerity: What God Is Looking For
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFKDi...
3 Steps to Revival in Christianity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAXH_...
The Way, The Truth, and the Life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFSsb...
The Difference Between Moses and Jesus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqMwO...
Abraham's Descendant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBKIS...
The Biggest Conspiracy EXPOSED!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDdGX...
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Raúl
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
VIDEO:
Green screen simple transition effects
CHANNEL:
Sam Editorial
LINK:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QR6Vm...
VIDEO:
Q-Shaman, el fanático de Trump que lideró el asalto al Capitolio disfrazado de bisonte
CHANEL:
La Vanguardia
LINK:
https://youtu.be/miNfd3lOCsg
VIDEO:
Alex Jones Of 'Infowars,' Conspiracy Theories, And Trump Campaign (Full) | Megyn Kelly | NBC News
CHANNEL:
NBC News
LINK:
https://youtu.be/-HzOqZeX3Yk
VIDEO:
Paula White speaking in Tongues
CHANNEL:
Reepecheep
LINK:
https://youtu.be/vFOCAATdxyE
Keywords
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