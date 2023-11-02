Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Global health or hidden agendas? Let's dive deep.
channel image
DO NOT TALK
2 Subscribers
15 views
Published a day ago

James Roguski (Author, Researcher)

(310) 619-3055

Reject Digital Enslavement
www.RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
Reject The Amendments
www.http://RejectTheAmendments.com

Exit The W.H.O.

www.ExitTheWHO.COM


James Roguski is a researcher, author, natural health proponent, and activist who believes that the old systems are rightfully crumbling, so we must build their replacements quickly. In March 2022, James uncovered documents regarding proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and was instrumental in raising awareness about them. James is now doing everything possible to expose the WHO's hidden agenda behind their proposed "pandemic agreement" as well as the WHO's ongoing attempts to amend the International Health Regulations. James' vision for the future can be summarized by the phrase: "Out of the WHO and in with the NEW. “Attempts to amend the International Health Regulations. James' vision for the future can be summarized by the phrase: "Out of the WHO and in with the NEW."

WHO- World Health Organization

Conflict in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory (which side are they on?)

https://www.who.int/


www.registertovote.ca.gov

CDC Foundation

https://www.cdc.gov/about/business/cdcfoun.htm#:~:text=Because%20CDC%20is%20a%20federal,broader%20scientific%20community%20for%20review.


VIDEO- Dr. Phil Guest (https://youtube.com/shorts/EeaEIuWBjQU?si=JSFsWHQsDTzTkHMR)


International Health Regulations

https://www.who.int/health-topics/international-health-regulations#tab=tab_1


H.R. 79 (IH) - WHO Withdrawal Act

https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/BILLS-118hr79ih


The Do Not Talk website and store.

https://www.do-not-talk.com


Help contribute to the Do Not Talk channel Give Send Go Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W


Buy American, support American.

https://www.tomahawkswitch.com/charlee


Video:

Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/donottalk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@donottalk

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/donottalk

Gab: https://gab.com/donottalk

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DoNotTalk:6



Podcast sites:

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-charlee-simons-presents-do-96898396/

Buzzsprouts: https://donottalk.buzzsprout.com/

Podbean: https://donottalk.podbean.com/

Social Media:

X: https://twitter.com/DoNotTalkCS

Locals: notalk.locals.com

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/do_not_talk

Truth Social: @DONOTTALK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/


CharLee email: [email protected]

                            [email protected]

Kirk email: [email protected]

                    [email protected]

Keywords
jamesroguskidonottalkcharleesimonsglobalhealthdialoguevoicesagainsterosionhealthdecisionsmattertransparencynowdemocracyinactionpandemicpreventiononehealthapproachwhowithdrawalvaccinedistributionjusticepublicawarenesscrucial

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket