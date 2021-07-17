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International bestselling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains why the medical establishment could be about to make a huge tactical error that will expose the covid-19 fraud for what it is.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com
This is the Battle that could WIN us the War Dr Vernon Coleman