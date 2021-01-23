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W.H.O. Comes Clean, Pandemic Over
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44415 views • January 23, 2021
Episode #34, "WHO Comes Clean, Pandemic Over."
In this episode, I expose the lies from the WHO and how they and congress used the crisis as a political weapon to unseat a duly elected president and push an earth shattering agenda. Experimental genome therapy injection on an unsuspecting public. Grab a pen and notebook and enjoy the report.
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
_________________
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Listen to Podcast
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Check out my Books
https://walkinverse.com/product-category/books/wiv-books/
Support the show (https://walkinverse.com/support-walk-in-verse/)
In this episode, I expose the lies from the WHO and how they and congress used the crisis as a political weapon to unseat a duly elected president and push an earth shattering agenda. Experimental genome therapy injection on an unsuspecting public. Grab a pen and notebook and enjoy the report.
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
_________________
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Listen to Podcast
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Check out my Books
https://walkinverse.com/product-category/books/wiv-books/
Support the show (https://walkinverse.com/support-walk-in-verse/)
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