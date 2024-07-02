Billy Carson Proves The CERN LHC Is Not What We're Told

They literally want to open up portals that they dont know whats gonna happen and these psychos dont care if they destroy the world with it as Billy Carson talks about the Shiva statue outside the building without mentioning is Shiva, you know the Destroyer of Worlds, as he jokes about groups trying to stop them thinking its funny as he says "but they're always gonna keep working on it because they don't care"

Bro Sanchez was right and the shit he teaches is for real about NASA and CERN