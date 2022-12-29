Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hell's Bells 2 - The Power and Spirit of Popular Music (2004)
26 views
channel image
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
Published a day ago |

Hell's Bells 2 - The Power and Spirit of Popular Music (2004)The film examines the relationship of rock music to sex, violence, suicide, drug use, rebellion, the occult, and other activities considered immoral by biblical theology.[2] The film portrays various lyrics and visual imagery in rock music and rock stars as evidence that it is satanic or anti-Christian. It also alleges that satanic messages exist in several examples of popular songs and music culture. Among other acts, the film prominently features The Beatles, The Doors, Led Zeppelin and Madonna as examples of musicians who have knowingly introduced occult thought into American society.

Keywords
social mediajesussatanvaccinechurchtribulationnwonew world orderend timesvaxwrathlucifertrans humanismjabchuck misslervaxxfall of the cabalcovid 19boosterhydrogelpokenano circuitshells bells 2hells bells 1

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket