Hell's Bells 2 - The Power and Spirit of Popular Music (2004)The film examines the relationship of rock music to sex, violence, suicide, drug use, rebellion, the occult, and other activities considered immoral by biblical theology.[2] The film portrays various lyrics and visual imagery in rock music and rock stars as evidence that it is satanic or anti-Christian. It also alleges that satanic messages exist in several examples of popular songs and music culture. Among other acts, the film prominently features The Beatles, The Doors, Led Zeppelin and Madonna as examples of musicians who have knowingly introduced occult thought into American society.

