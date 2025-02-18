⚡️We not only listened, but also heard each other - Lavrov on the negotiations

⚡️ We not only listened, but also heard each other — Lavrov on the negotiations

Other statements:

— Russia and the United States will ensure the earliest possible appointment of ambassadors

— Russia and the US will remove Biden's obstacles to the work of diplomatic missions

— We agreed that a process for Ukrainian regulation will be formed in the near future, the US will announce who will represent Washington, as soon as we find out who it will be, we will immediately designate our participant in the process

— There is reason to believe that the American side has begun to better listen to Russia’s position.

— Russia and the United States agreed that when their interests do not coincide, they should not provoke conflict, but solve problems

— At the same time, we will create conditions for our cooperation to resume in full and expand to a wide variety of areas.

— Representatives of the Russian Federation and the United States have been instructed to discuss what needs to be done to prepare for the meeting between Putin and Trump