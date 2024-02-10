WATCH THE NEW COSTA RICA REAL ESTATE SHOW

So many of you have questions about Costa Rican real estate and I really wish I had the time to answer every single one of you personally but I can make it easy for everyone involved, please watch

THE REAL ESTATE SHOW

With Kevin J Johnston every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. eastern time live on

www.FreedomReport.ca

#CostaRica #SanJose #Canada #realestate #realtor #Realty #buyingahouse #homesforsale #Jaco #Quepos #Uvita #ManuelAntonio