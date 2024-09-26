EPISODE 391: HEALTH REVOLUTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Details His Experience At Senator Ron Johnson’s ‘American Health: A Second Opinion’ Roundtable Group Wins Federal Fluoride Battle; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on UN’s Global Digital Compact, and the EPA Issues an Emergency Ban on Common Weed Killer; Organizer of D.C. Viral Roundtable On American Health on the Issues America Faces, and the Way Out; ICAN-Obtained Documents Reveal Measles ‘outbreak’ reported by CDC wasn’t an outbreak, and was caused by the vaccine.
Guests: Michael Connett, Esq.; Calley Means