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Best & Taylor Emergency Update (9/21/2021): La Palma May Blow At Any Time — 5-6 Days? — Major Heads Up!!
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451 views • September 22, 2021
La Palma, Full Moon, 9-22, 9-23, Tsunami Visions, Judgment and More…
This is short update as a major uptick in earthquake and volcanic activity has emerged on La Palma and while many are playing all of this down, the numbers game is very active in this situation and the dating of all of this is very suspect for the beginning of world judgment, but especially the United States, AKA Babylon The Great. Many visions have been reported of a huge tsunami hitting the East Coastal and Gulf regions of America – and the time for such a judgment is NOW, as we are in a shmita year, a year of change, a year of release. The take-down of America appears to be about 3.5 years and if it begins now, this will terminate America in 2024 area of time. Then we have another eruption near Alaska that is also a danger to the West Coastal regions and more… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
This is short update as a major uptick in earthquake and volcanic activity has emerged on La Palma and while many are playing all of this down, the numbers game is very active in this situation and the dating of all of this is very suspect for the beginning of world judgment, but especially the United States, AKA Babylon The Great. Many visions have been reported of a huge tsunami hitting the East Coastal and Gulf regions of America – and the time for such a judgment is NOW, as we are in a shmita year, a year of change, a year of release. The take-down of America appears to be about 3.5 years and if it begins now, this will terminate America in 2024 area of time. Then we have another eruption near Alaska that is also a danger to the West Coastal regions and more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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