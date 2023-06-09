Ovarian Cysts and more gone with MMS1 & CDS. CDS + DMSO applied directly to cysts, removed them. Also, castor oil was put on the cysts.

Shrinking teeth gums reversed by brushing teeth with MMS1. See this protocol.

https://mmsinfo.org/protocols/Protocol_Nasal_&_Oral_The_Nose,_Throat,_Mouth_&_Teeth_CLO2_Antiseptic-10jun'22.pdf

