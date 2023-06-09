Ovarian Cysts and more gone with MMS1 & CDS. CDS + DMSO applied directly to cysts, removed them. Also, castor oil was put on the cysts.
Shrinking teeth gums reversed by brushing teeth with MMS1. See this protocol.
https://mmsinfo.org/protocols/Protocol_Nasal_&_Oral_The_Nose,_Throat,_Mouth_&_Teeth_CLO2_Antiseptic-10jun'22.pdf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.