Ovarian Cysts and More Gone With MMS1 & CDS
Ovarian Cysts and more gone with MMS1 & CDS. CDS + DMSO applied directly to cysts, removed them. Also, castor oil was put on the cysts. 

Shrinking teeth gums reversed by brushing teeth with MMS1. See this protocol. 

https://mmsinfo.org/protocols/Protocol_Nasal_&_Oral_The_Nose,_Throat,_Mouth_&_Teeth_CLO2_Antiseptic-10jun'22.pdf

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
