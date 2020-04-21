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Surgeon General EXPOSES Bill Gates, CDC, WHO & Media & Removes from covid...
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117 views • April 21, 2020
In a study INITIATED BY DONALD TRUMP (so you cannot blame him, as so many people have a tendency to do for everything because thats all mainstream media ever does & covers, propoganda)- Bill gates patented the vaccine for coronavirus long before the pandemic. He ran a simulation in october of a coronavirus outbreak. Fauci & Birx are tied to to the GATES Foundation. This means we aren't going to forfeit our rights because we are scared of some virus that we've been lied to about since the beginning! This is momentous. This should be all over the Mainstream Fake News Media.
Original Link:
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/04/major-plans-to-re-open-u-s-surgeon-general-adams-dumps-gates-predictive-contagion-model/
Original Link:
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/04/major-plans-to-re-open-u-s-surgeon-general-adams-dumps-gates-predictive-contagion-model/
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