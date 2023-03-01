Create New Account
Stew Peters Show: McCarthy BLOCKS EXCULPATORY J6 Videos
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published Yesterday

McCarthy BLOCKS EXCULPATORY J6 Videos, JAB Causes MICRO CLOTTING, DEPOPULATION Plan EXPOSED! We were promised the tapes and we want the tapes!
J6 prisoner Andrew Taake is here and has been trying to get access to the J6 footage to exonerate himself.
Kevin McCarthy promised to release the J6 footage to the public, not Tucker Carlson.
Caring hospital staff and doctors are being killed by the clot shot!
Denee Dixon joins Stew to share how she was one of the first Americans to get the second injection, and how it ruined her life!

