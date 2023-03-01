Stew Peters Show: McCarthy BLOCKS EXCULPATORY J6 Videos

McCarthy BLOCKS EXCULPATORY J6 Videos, JAB Causes MICRO CLOTTING, DEPOPULATION Plan EXPOSED! We were promised the tapes and we want the tapes!
J6 prisoner Andrew Taake is here and has been trying to get access to the J6 footage to exonerate himself.
Kevin McCarthy promised to release the J6 footage to the public, not Tucker Carlson.
Caring hospital staff and doctors are being killed by the clot shot!
Denee Dixon joins Stew to share how she was one of the first Americans to get the second injection, and how it ruined her life!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.