Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
STEVE BAKER: WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
channel image
Bradley Bravo 1
27 Subscribers
33 views
Published Yesterday

The same tyranny which forced untold millions of Americans the greatest lie to voluntarily have themselves injected with a bio weapon Is now trying to suppress all free speech, all truth in the media! This is the biggest threat we face now, not only as a nation, but as a society!

An American journalist covering January 6th and the oathkeepers trial, provided factual evidence of perjury and lies from the department of Justice.

Because of this journalists integrity, he has now been arrested on, 4-misdemeanor charges, but was actually leg shackled and handcuffed with media coverage! Since when has anyone, charged with a misdemeanor, been handcuffed, leg shackled, or both.

This is a chilling account of how this administration is weaponizing the department of Justice for its own political agendas!

The account of what happened to this journalist is along the lines of what happened to honest journalists in the Soviet Union, communist China and North Korea! Why is it happening in the United States of America, or worse yet, why is it being allowed to happen in the United States of America?

Keywords
healthjournalistvaccinesgenocideaidspandemicdeathsvirusarrestedbioweaponbluetoothgeneticscancerssterilizationparalysisclotsstrokesgenomecovidplandemicmrnamyocarditisheart-attacksj-6

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket