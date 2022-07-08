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Russian Defense Ministry report on the progress of the special military Operation in Ukraine - 1200, July 8, 2022 - Eng - Full Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine


▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.


💥Up to 290 Ukrainian servicemen and 29 units of armoured vehicles and equipment have been destroyed as a result of shelling of positions of 188th Battalion of 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Ochakov, Nikolaev Region.


💥Russian Aerospace Forces have neutralised temporary deployment point of 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Nikolaev. The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 85 nationalists and up to 15 units of AFU weapons and military equipment.


💥High-precision sea-based weapons near Liman, Odessa Region have destroyed 2 Harpoon coastal missile systems delivered from the UK.


💥Russian Aerospace Forces' high-precision strike in Kramatorsk has destroyed 2 Tochka-U missile launchers and over 150 nationalists. 6 Grad multiple rocket launchers and 1 ammunition depot have been destroyed in Mayaki, Donetsk People's Republic.


💥Within counter-battery fighting, 4 MLRS and 4 artillery batteries have been suppressed near Novoluganskoe, Semigor'e, Pershetravnoe, Zaitsevo and Kodema, Donetsk People's Republic.


💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, and missile troops and artillery have hit 156 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 1 fuel depot for Ukrainian armoured vehicles in Annovka, Dnepropetrovsk Region.


✈️💥Russian Aerospace Forces' Su-35s have shot down MiG-29 and Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian air force near Lazarevka, Nikolaev Region.


💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 MiG-29 aircraft of Ukrainian air force near Golubovka, Donetsk People's Republic, and 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Zhovtnevoe, Boldyrevo, Kovalevka, Petrovka, Dolgenkoe, Kapitolovka in Kharkov Region and Kuibyshevo in Kherson Region.


📊In total, 237 Ukrainian airplanes and 137 helicopters, 1,488 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,964 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 730 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,112 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,076 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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