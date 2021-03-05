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NO MORE MASKOCHISTIC MEASURES
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20 views • March 05, 2021
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This book will explain what really makes you ill and why everything you thought you knew about disease is wrong. "Doctors are men who prescribe medicines of which they know little, to cure diseases of which they know less, in human beings of whom they know nothing." Voltaire. The conventional approach adopted by most healthcare systems entails the use of ‘medicine’ to treat human disease. The idea encapsulated by the above quote attributed to Voltaire, the nom de plume of François-Marie Arouet (1694-1778), will no doubt be regarded by most people as inapplicable to 21st century healthcare, especially the system known as modern medicine. The reason that people would consider this idea to no longer be relevant is likely to be based on the assumption that ‘medical science’ has made significant advances since the 18th century and that 21st century doctors therefore possess a thorough, if not quite complete, knowledge of medicines, diseases and the human body. Unfortunately, however, this would be a mistaken assumption; as this book will demonstrate.
By Dawn Lester and David Parker.
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
No More Lockdown
Artist
Van Morrison
Licensed to YouTube by
The state51 Conspiracy (on behalf of Exile Records), and 3 Music Rights Societies
No More Lockdown · Van Morrison
No More Lockdown
℗ 2020 Exile Records
Released on: 2020-10-23
Producer: Van Morrison
Composer: Van Morrison
Lyricist: Van Morrison
https://www.freedomman.org/video/doctors-unite-against-covid-19-vaccine/
https://youtu.be/K45rNKfBmUY
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/nazi-propaganda-and-censorship
https://paulwandrews.wordpress.com/2018/07/15/10-propaganda-tricks-nazis-used-to-sway-the-german-people/
https://www.cbc.ca/cbcdocspov/features/canadas-gender-identity-rights-bill-c-16-explained
https://thegunblog.ca/2021/02/16/trudeau-files-bill-c-21-as-new-law-to-further-criminalize-gun-owners/
https://ccla.org/understanding-bill-c-51-the-anti-terrorism-act-2015/
https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm
https://biblehub.com/kjv/2_thessalonians/2.htm
https://ezekiel38rapture.blogspot.com/2014/02/the-papacy-throne-of-antichrist.html
https://ezekiel38rapture.blogspot.com/2020/12/the-first-three-syringe-inserted.html
https://www.christianpost.com/voices/church-gathering-bans-masks-what-does-the-bible-say-about-religious-liberty.html
https://www.vumc.org/coronavirus/latest-news-you-asked-we-answered/does-prolonged-wearing-facemask-cause-harm
https://www.clickondetroit.com/health/good-health/2020/06/02/is-it-true-that-wearing-a-mask-for-an-extended-period-of-time-can-be-harmful/
https://www.cbc.ca/archives/entry/german-scientists-come-to-canada
https://www.britannica.com/topic/list-of-prime-ministers-of-Canada-1800352
https://lbry.tv/@Alienabsolushun:0/ffs-sheeple-here-is-your-new-normal:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ali3ns
https://principia-scientific.com/farce-un-pcr-test-reads-any-human-dna-as-covid19-positive/
https://thefullertoninformer.com/
https://thefullertoninformer.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/cia-millimeter-waves-1.pdf
https://ourworldindata.org/how-many-people-in-the-world-die-from-cancer
https://www.health.com/condition/cold-flu-sinus/how-many-people-die-of-the-flu-every-year
https://yummy.doctor/
https://yumnaturals.com/
https://phys.org/news/2020-01-rna-effect-dna.html
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06/bombshell-who-coronavirus-pcr-test-primer-sequence-is-found-in-all-human-dna/amp/
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/real-time-rt-pcr-assays-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2-institut-pasteur-paris.pdf?sfvrsn=3662fcb6_2
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleotide/NC_000008.11?report=genbank&;log%24=nuclalign&from=63648346&to=63648363
We are doing our best to prepare the content of this channel. However, Bitchute cannot warranty the expressions and suggestions of the contents, as well as its accuracy. In addition, to the extent permitted by the law, Bitchute shall not be responsible for any losses and/or damages due to the usage of the information on our channel.
By using our website, you hereby consent to our disclaimer and agree to its terms.
The links contained on our channel may lead to external sites, which are provided for convenience only. Any information or statements that appeared in these sites are not sponsored, endorsed, or otherwise approved by Bitchute. For these external sites, Bitchute cannot be held liable for the availability of, or the content located on or through it. Our Privacy Policy was created by https://www.generateprivacypolicy.com/ the Privacy Policy Generator. Plus, any losses or damages occurred from using these contents or the internet generally.
Our Disclaimer was generated with the help of the https://www.disclaimertemplate.net Disclaimer Template Generator
This book will explain what really makes you ill and why everything you thought you knew about disease is wrong. "Doctors are men who prescribe medicines of which they know little, to cure diseases of which they know less, in human beings of whom they know nothing." Voltaire. The conventional approach adopted by most healthcare systems entails the use of ‘medicine’ to treat human disease. The idea encapsulated by the above quote attributed to Voltaire, the nom de plume of François-Marie Arouet (1694-1778), will no doubt be regarded by most people as inapplicable to 21st century healthcare, especially the system known as modern medicine. The reason that people would consider this idea to no longer be relevant is likely to be based on the assumption that ‘medical science’ has made significant advances since the 18th century and that 21st century doctors therefore possess a thorough, if not quite complete, knowledge of medicines, diseases and the human body. Unfortunately, however, this would be a mistaken assumption; as this book will demonstrate.
By Dawn Lester and David Parker.
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
No More Lockdown
Artist
Van Morrison
Licensed to YouTube by
The state51 Conspiracy (on behalf of Exile Records), and 3 Music Rights Societies
No More Lockdown · Van Morrison
No More Lockdown
℗ 2020 Exile Records
Released on: 2020-10-23
Producer: Van Morrison
Composer: Van Morrison
Lyricist: Van Morrison
https://www.freedomman.org/video/doctors-unite-against-covid-19-vaccine/
https://youtu.be/K45rNKfBmUY
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/nazi-propaganda-and-censorship
https://paulwandrews.wordpress.com/2018/07/15/10-propaganda-tricks-nazis-used-to-sway-the-german-people/
https://www.cbc.ca/cbcdocspov/features/canadas-gender-identity-rights-bill-c-16-explained
https://thegunblog.ca/2021/02/16/trudeau-files-bill-c-21-as-new-law-to-further-criminalize-gun-owners/
https://ccla.org/understanding-bill-c-51-the-anti-terrorism-act-2015/
https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm
https://biblehub.com/kjv/2_thessalonians/2.htm
https://ezekiel38rapture.blogspot.com/2014/02/the-papacy-throne-of-antichrist.html
https://ezekiel38rapture.blogspot.com/2020/12/the-first-three-syringe-inserted.html
https://www.christianpost.com/voices/church-gathering-bans-masks-what-does-the-bible-say-about-religious-liberty.html
https://www.vumc.org/coronavirus/latest-news-you-asked-we-answered/does-prolonged-wearing-facemask-cause-harm
https://www.clickondetroit.com/health/good-health/2020/06/02/is-it-true-that-wearing-a-mask-for-an-extended-period-of-time-can-be-harmful/
https://www.cbc.ca/archives/entry/german-scientists-come-to-canada
https://www.britannica.com/topic/list-of-prime-ministers-of-Canada-1800352
https://lbry.tv/@Alienabsolushun:0/ffs-sheeple-here-is-your-new-normal:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ali3ns
https://principia-scientific.com/farce-un-pcr-test-reads-any-human-dna-as-covid19-positive/
https://thefullertoninformer.com/
https://thefullertoninformer.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/cia-millimeter-waves-1.pdf
https://ourworldindata.org/how-many-people-in-the-world-die-from-cancer
https://www.health.com/condition/cold-flu-sinus/how-many-people-die-of-the-flu-every-year
https://yummy.doctor/
https://yumnaturals.com/
https://phys.org/news/2020-01-rna-effect-dna.html
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06/bombshell-who-coronavirus-pcr-test-primer-sequence-is-found-in-all-human-dna/amp/
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/real-time-rt-pcr-assays-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2-institut-pasteur-paris.pdf?sfvrsn=3662fcb6_2
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleotide/NC_000008.11?report=genbank&;log%24=nuclalign&from=63648346&to=63648363
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