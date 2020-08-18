The Courage of First Line Defenders for Covid 19

Who is behind the coverup of the Covid 19 pandemic. It is none other

than the czar of Covid 19, Dr. Anthony Fauci and his minions from the

CDC, NIH, FDA, and WHO. Thanks to our doctors and nurses who are blowing

the whistle about the effective withheld treatments and the terrible

care that is being given to people hospitalized with Covid 19. Americans

simply don't know what to believe and they tend to have the most faith

in our government organizations. Thank goodness for people like doctors

Fareed, Jacobs, and Pompan who just wrote an open letter to Anthony

Fauci with questions that we'd all like to hear him answer. Thank

goodness for people like Millie Weaver who has exposed ShadowGate...this

is terrifying news! It should not come as a surprise that New Zealand

has passed a law making it mandatory to take the Covid 19 vaccine or go

to a government camp. They have also made it illegal to have guns. My

goodness, what is happening?!



This movement to globalism is not just happening in the US. We now know

that Covid 19 makes no medical, scientific, economic, or political

sense. Who is pulling the strings that are causing the world to

collapse? And, why is the world allowing it?