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The Courage of First Line Defenders for Covid 19
Health Medicine
Health Medicine
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15 views • August 18, 2020
Who is behind the coverup of the Covid 19 pandemic. It is none other
than the czar of Covid 19, Dr. Anthony Fauci and his minions from the
CDC, NIH, FDA, and WHO. Thanks to our doctors and nurses who are blowing
the whistle about the effective withheld treatments and the terrible
care that is being given to people hospitalized with Covid 19. Americans
simply don't know what to believe and they tend to have the most faith
in our government organizations. Thank goodness for people like doctors
Fareed, Jacobs, and Pompan who just wrote an open letter to Anthony
Fauci with questions that we'd all like to hear him answer. Thank
goodness for people like Millie Weaver who has exposed ShadowGate...this
is terrifying news! It should not come as a surprise that New Zealand
has passed a law making it mandatory to take the Covid 19 vaccine or go
to a government camp. They have also made it illegal to have guns. My
goodness, what is happening?!

This movement to globalism is not just happening in the US. We now know
that Covid 19 makes no medical, scientific, economic, or political
sense. Who is pulling the strings that are causing the world to
collapse? And, why is the world allowing it?
Keywords
gatesfauciwhistle blowers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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