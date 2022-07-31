Cider Sunday Pt 1 Cider Corp POG Craft Cider 4.5/5

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A very nice crisp, well crafted and balanced cider. The fruit blend is interesting and appealing. The ABV is 6.8 with no IBUs and the SRM is a by my eye 9. A very nice take on craft cider from a local Cidery.Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Big 3
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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