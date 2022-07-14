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Dr. Stephanie Seneff - mRNA Vaccines: Are They Safe?
Vaccine Choice Canada
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157 views • July 14, 2022
Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT's Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, Mass., USA. She has multiple degrees from MIT in biology, electrical engineering and computer science. Her recent interests are on the role of toxic chemicals in health & disease, especially the pervasive herbicide, glyphosate. Her book is titled "Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment.”

 

Since the introduction of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Seneff has focused her research on understanding the novel technology behind this new gene therapy and the implications for potential severe harm caused by their widespread administration. Together with colleagues, she has published two peer-reviewed articles on this topic.

Find Dr. Seneff’s books/articles: https://stephanieseneff.net/

Spike Protein Detox Guide: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide

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Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization. 
Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! 
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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