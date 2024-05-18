Wreckage of a fourth American MQ-9 Reaper lands in Ma'rib Yemen

American MQ-9 Reaper UAV leaves debris after being shot down by #houthi AnsarAllah air defenses and crashing to the ground in Ma'rib Governorate, eastern Yemen. This is the fourth drone to be neutralized since November 2023 and the unmanned aircraft was in a condition of minor damage despite being hit by a locally produced surface-to-air missile.

