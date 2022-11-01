Dave Wolcott Shares Opportunity Investing In Times Of Crisis

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My guest in this episode is Dave Wolcott. Dave started his career serving the country as a Captain in the Marine Corps. In 2000 he and his wife won the baby lottery by having triplets which inspired him to challenge the traditional financial planning advice of Wall Street. He then started an obsessive journey to understand how the top one percent were building their wealth.
A serial entrepreneur at heart, Dave spent the next 20 years building several businesses, investing in alternative assets and creating The Pantheon Holistic Wealth Strategy: the playbook to becoming ultra-wealthy and having not only freedom of money, but freedom of purpose, time, and relationship.
Today, Dave is the Founder and CEO of Pantheon Investments and is more passionate than ever about helping entrepreneurs build wealth by passively investing in superior real estate and alternative assets that provide predictable cash flow, tax efficiency, and upside potential as a reliable alternative to the volatility of the stock market. Dave is the author of “The Holistic Wealth Strategy”, A Framework for Building Real Wealth and Living an Extraordinary Life, and is also the host of the top-rated “Wealth Strategy Secrets of the Ultra-Wealthy” podcast.
Interview Links:
Pantheon Investments https://pantheoninvest.com/
Episode Sponsors:
Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com
Pantheon Investments: Build holistic wealth to achieve financial freedom in any economy www.pantheoninvest.com
The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com
Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com - password “penumbra”
Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments www.producerscapitalpartners.com
Lavish Keys: Your Turnkey Solution For Luxury Short Term Rentals www.lavishkeys.com
Grab My Book:
The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches
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