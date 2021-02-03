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1111 The True Meaning So Help Me GOD
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130 views • February 03, 2021
Welcome to UPPER ROOM RELOADED
11:11 is an announcement from God Almighty to the people of the world. Come and find the absolute truth of what 11:11 really means.
Follow us as we travel from city to city sharing what God's end time message is. Everywhere we go people come up and almost beg to know what 11:11 means. Find out what it all means right here once and for all and then go and tell everyone you know what it means.
Come and join our new forum called 1111.lefora.com
Come and say hi and tell your 11:11 story.
See you soon in a city near you.
Invite us to speak at your church or function.
Ranger out!
harvestershub.tapatalk.com
11:11 is an announcement from God Almighty to the people of the world. Come and find the absolute truth of what 11:11 really means.
Follow us as we travel from city to city sharing what God's end time message is. Everywhere we go people come up and almost beg to know what 11:11 means. Find out what it all means right here once and for all and then go and tell everyone you know what it means.
Come and join our new forum called 1111.lefora.com
Come and say hi and tell your 11:11 story.
See you soon in a city near you.
Invite us to speak at your church or function.
Ranger out!
harvestershub.tapatalk.com
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