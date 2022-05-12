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Crook & Marker Organic Supergrain Lime Margarita 4.5/5
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10 views • May 12, 2022
Today we take a look at Crook & Marker Organic Supergrain Lime Margarita.
Usually when they use the trending catch phrases I don't expect much. That means they didn't do the due diligence and are just looking to ride the wave of new speak. This brew on the otherhand ( technically a malted liquor )is actually quite good.
Running 5.0 for the ABV w virtually 0 IBUs and a milky SRM of 8 she is very tasty.
Tart and crisp w a nice clean finish this is a crushable alternative to knocking back a few brewskis.
A nice change of pace for when you want something a bit different.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me.
Skal
E.
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Usually when they use the trending catch phrases I don't expect much. That means they didn't do the due diligence and are just looking to ride the wave of new speak. This brew on the otherhand ( technically a malted liquor )is actually quite good.
Running 5.0 for the ABV w virtually 0 IBUs and a milky SRM of 8 she is very tasty.
Tart and crisp w a nice clean finish this is a crushable alternative to knocking back a few brewskis.
A nice change of pace for when you want something a bit different.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me.
Skal
E.
Be the Big 3 folks
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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