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Soar Atlas has published high-resolution images of an abandoned airstrip south of Isfahan, Iran, where two HC-130J Combat King II combat search-and-rescue aircraft, along with a couple of “Little Bird” helicopters, were destroyed.
➡️Link to the image (https://soaratlas.com/maps/aircraft-wreckage-at-abandoned-airstrip-in-shahreza-iran-april-10-2026-141252?pos=32.22179366409165%2C51.89893793253867%2C16&basemap=Google+Satellite)