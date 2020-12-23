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Covid Virus Can Enter the Brain, Cluster-5 Variant Spreading Everywhere, Patriots Storm Oregon Capitol, and More: 12.22.2020
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803 views • December 23, 2020
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New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Can Directly Enter the Brain
Submitted by Karen
https://www.yahoo.com/huffpost/new-evidence-suggests-covid-19-can-directly-enter-the-brain-172707348.html
--
COVID-19: New strain found in Italy, Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, and Gibraltar
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-new-strain-found-in-denmark-netherlands-and-australia-says-who-12169262
--
Patriots Storming Oregon State Capitol Building Demand Voter Integrity — Met with Police Violence
https://theredelephants.com/patriots-storming-oregon-state-capitol-building-demand-voter-integrity-met-with-police-violence/
Related:
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/right-wing-protesters-storm-oregon-capitol-building-calling-for-democrat-governors-arrest/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.22.2020):
Songbird | Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/IgxXSfto6Vo
--
Torrential Rains and Poor Forecasts Sink Panama’s Infrastructure
https://eos.org/science-updates/torrential-rains-and-poor-forecasts-sink-panamas-infrastructure
--
Second wave of biblical locust plagues hits the Horn of Africa and Yemen (videos)
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/second-wave-biblical-locust-plague-horn-of-africa-yemen-video.html
--
Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint patrol over Pacific
https://apnews.com/article/beijing-vladimir-putin-moscow-russia-east-china-sea-dfe0b31a067eea6311109922c1c263aa
--
Update on New Kilauea Eruption (Dec. 21, 2020): https://youtu.be/oYy5-FeG53c
--
Etna volcano paroxysm on 22 Dec early morning: https://youtu.be/7vDXhjDwKis
--
The Era of Biotechnology, Mass Surveillance, and Government Control
https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/2020/12/21/conflict-in-the-biosphere-n1221036
--
CDC Report: Over 3,000 Are ‘Unable To Perform Normal Daily Activities’ After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine
https://humansarefree.com/2020/12/cdc-report-over-3000-are-unable-to-perform-normal-daily-activities-after-receiving-the-covid-19-vaccine.html
--
Avian flu jumping to humans! http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/avian-flu-jumping-to-humans-disease.html?m=1
--
UK Coronavirus Mutation | A Doctor Explains: https://youtu.be/BMb-2bnchdw
--
Mutated coronavirus strain drives infections in South Africa | COVID Update: https://youtu.be/LKh9v77Uzbc
--
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
https://apnews.com/article/us-coronavirus-deaths-top-3-million-e2bc856b6ec45563b84ee2e87ae8d5e7
--
Pandemic crushes global supply chains, workers at both ends
https://apnews.com/article/business-global-trade-coronavirus-pandemic-california-united-states-1cb3599ab931bddbffc9ac7752e78a22
--
Pandemic Atlas: https://apnews.com/article/mlb-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-8d4b4db61ca93c8b4a7b7827313fa0f6
--
California desperately searches for more nurses and doctors
https://apnews.com/article/san-francisco-los-angeles-california-coronavirus-pandemic-san-bernardino-0bf115c5addd44bf866cc88578caf1fe
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-europe-coronavirus-pandemic-united-states-8555f433c0cd8ea8c58040e3f7aa0e91
--
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-8baa26690da5ec1136b9bd1e997a00e4
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-texas-abilene-4c3c4f4b211e26df15dd92a75e18e24d
--
https://www.technocracy.news/technocrat-andrew-yang-calls-for-barcoding-vaccine-recipients/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Can Directly Enter the Brain
Submitted by Karen
https://www.yahoo.com/huffpost/new-evidence-suggests-covid-19-can-directly-enter-the-brain-172707348.html
--
COVID-19: New strain found in Italy, Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, and Gibraltar
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-new-strain-found-in-denmark-netherlands-and-australia-says-who-12169262
--
Patriots Storming Oregon State Capitol Building Demand Voter Integrity — Met with Police Violence
https://theredelephants.com/patriots-storming-oregon-state-capitol-building-demand-voter-integrity-met-with-police-violence/
Related:
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/right-wing-protesters-storm-oregon-capitol-building-calling-for-democrat-governors-arrest/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.22.2020):
Songbird | Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/IgxXSfto6Vo
--
Torrential Rains and Poor Forecasts Sink Panama’s Infrastructure
https://eos.org/science-updates/torrential-rains-and-poor-forecasts-sink-panamas-infrastructure
--
Second wave of biblical locust plagues hits the Horn of Africa and Yemen (videos)
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/second-wave-biblical-locust-plague-horn-of-africa-yemen-video.html
--
Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint patrol over Pacific
https://apnews.com/article/beijing-vladimir-putin-moscow-russia-east-china-sea-dfe0b31a067eea6311109922c1c263aa
--
Update on New Kilauea Eruption (Dec. 21, 2020): https://youtu.be/oYy5-FeG53c
--
Etna volcano paroxysm on 22 Dec early morning: https://youtu.be/7vDXhjDwKis
--
The Era of Biotechnology, Mass Surveillance, and Government Control
https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/2020/12/21/conflict-in-the-biosphere-n1221036
--
CDC Report: Over 3,000 Are ‘Unable To Perform Normal Daily Activities’ After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine
https://humansarefree.com/2020/12/cdc-report-over-3000-are-unable-to-perform-normal-daily-activities-after-receiving-the-covid-19-vaccine.html
--
Avian flu jumping to humans! http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/avian-flu-jumping-to-humans-disease.html?m=1
--
UK Coronavirus Mutation | A Doctor Explains: https://youtu.be/BMb-2bnchdw
--
Mutated coronavirus strain drives infections in South Africa | COVID Update: https://youtu.be/LKh9v77Uzbc
--
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
https://apnews.com/article/us-coronavirus-deaths-top-3-million-e2bc856b6ec45563b84ee2e87ae8d5e7
--
Pandemic crushes global supply chains, workers at both ends
https://apnews.com/article/business-global-trade-coronavirus-pandemic-california-united-states-1cb3599ab931bddbffc9ac7752e78a22
--
Pandemic Atlas: https://apnews.com/article/mlb-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-8d4b4db61ca93c8b4a7b7827313fa0f6
--
California desperately searches for more nurses and doctors
https://apnews.com/article/san-francisco-los-angeles-california-coronavirus-pandemic-san-bernardino-0bf115c5addd44bf866cc88578caf1fe
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-europe-coronavirus-pandemic-united-states-8555f433c0cd8ea8c58040e3f7aa0e91
--
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-8baa26690da5ec1136b9bd1e997a00e4
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-texas-abilene-4c3c4f4b211e26df15dd92a75e18e24d
--
https://www.technocracy.news/technocrat-andrew-yang-calls-for-barcoding-vaccine-recipients/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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