Fruitisimo ice cream anyone? Perhaps we will eat at home tonight...

One of Our viewers recently wrote:

"THANK YOU for the warning about going out to eat in your recent September 06, 2022 Blog update. That definitely helped me with desiring to COOK MORE HOME-MADE MEALS. What you said about the story you heard in high school concerning a FAST FOOD employee adding an extra ingredient / Literally peeing in the pickle jar… It’s ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING! That someone would do that... I’ve heard of people spitting in food… But never peeing in it. Well… These are the END TIMES… And I’m sure THINGS HAVE GOTTEN MUCH WORSE in the restaurant and fast food industry since your FAST-FOOD HORROR STORY… lol. When you mentioned: “After HEARING that... I always asked the people at the burger places to 'HOLD the pickles... please!'... when ordering.”… That HAD ME LAUGHING… as I could picture you saying that in a HUMOROUS way to the employees taking your orders." (- from Our September 11, 2022 Blog)

