Ep. 2: Good vs Evil | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Eric Shine is a former Naval Officer serving on "Special Duty" in the U.S. Merchant Marine and Engineering Officer in the U.S. Merchant Marine that was targeted by former President GW Bush, Solicitor General Ted Olsen and former President Barack Obama and was charged and prosecuted for allegedly "being depressed", which began as far back as 2000.Find out more about Alex at https://libertysentinel.org/alex and you can also purchase his new book 'Deep State: The Invisible Government Behind the Scenes (Constitutional Principles)' https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08LHH4HGZ/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_glc_LCG8FbMFZBZCRNew episodes of The Courtenay Turner Podcast are available Every Monday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 100ab8cecd6aa822



