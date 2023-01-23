Permaculture: Working With Nature By Stimulating Agriculturally Productive Ecosystems

Want to get to know the uses and benefits of permaculture? Look no further than Andrew Millison. Andrew Millison is an instructor of Permaculture at Oregon State University, where he has developed an online instructional course that educates individuals across the globe.

Permaculture and land regeneration is an ultra-sustainable approach to environmentalism that few have truly mastered. In this episode, you will learn about this subject from an artistic perspective – perhaps allowing you to absorb the facts and information in a new way…