Puretrauma357
Published a day ago

🇯🇵 Japan Will Allow Self-Driving Delivery Robots to Roam Its Streets to Combat Labour Shortages

Amid labour shortages and problems of rural isolation, Japan is relaxing its traffic laws to allow autonomous delivery robots to take to the streets.

🔗 Source

https://www.euronews.com/next/2023/02/12/japan-will-allow-self-driving-delivery-robots-to-roam-its-streets-to-combat-labour-shortag


