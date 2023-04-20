Watch Israel

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Apr 20, 2023





According to the Word, the whole world will come against Israel, but Israel would never be defeated. God told His Prophets that if America should ever split Israel, then He will split America. Today Pastor Stan shares how the U.S. is training and arming 50,000 Palestinian Troops in Jordan. In other news, Israel is ready to Attack Iran.





00:00 - Friday Night Bible Study

03:20 - Prophecies about Israel

05:35 - Israel-Palestine Peace Talk

10:07 - Iran Prepare to Destroy Tel Aviv

12:33 - U.S. Arming 5000 Palestinian Troops

16:57 - Russia Building Troops in Syria

24:46 - Iran on High Alert

26:25 - Watchmen’s Conference





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