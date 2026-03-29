Tehran: "Our name will be recorded in history as the strongest people who stood against oppression"

"Our name will be recorded in history as the strongest people who stood against oppression."

On the streets of Tehran, residents react to Iran's strikes on Israel and the US. Iranians continue to gather every night, one man, identifying himself as a doctor, says they are "waiting for American soldiers on our soil."

Adding, about an X post from:

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi thanks Armenia for sheltering displaced Iranians and providing humanitarian assistance during the war.

"The centuries-old ties between Iran and Armenia have once again demonstrated their strength in difficult times."