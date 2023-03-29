Feminism Has Damaged Culture & Family, as Bible Predicted Long Ago - Tomorrow's World [mirrored]

Mirrored copy of " Feminism is dramatically changing culture & the family — Did the Bible predict it long ago?" posted 9 March 2022 on the Tomorrow's World channel on YouTube.

URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kTEYEneVPw

.

ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:

The feminist movement which really took off in the sixties and seventies has had a dramatic impact on culture and families. Do you realize that a reversal in the roles of men and women was predicted long ago in the pages of the Bible? I’ll read that to you in a moment, so stay tuned!

Welcome to Tomorrow’s World where we fearlessly tackle the problems facing our world and bring you good news of a better world to come. On today’s program, I’ll be discussing the feminist movement and how it is fulfilling a prophecy from the Biblical prophet Isaiah. And because that movement has changed everything we ought to know about the institution of marriage and family, I’ll be offering our free resource God’s Plan for Happy Marriage. Be sure to have writing material available so you can take down the contact information.

Among feminists’ most successful initiative was the 1992 report released by the American Association of University Women (AAUW), titled “How Schools Shortchange Girls.” It alleged that boys were favored in the classroom while girls were ignored, but the report was biased and dishonest. Dr. James Dobson had this to say about it in his popular book, Bringing Up Boys:

The most widely disseminated finding was that teachers permit boys to speak or participate eight times more often than they do girls, but as with the rest of the conclusions, this turned out to be pure nonsense. Their data was based on an old 1981 study that actually said boys are reprimanded eight times more often than girls, and that three-fourths of both girls and boys said they thought teachers compliment girls more often, think they are smarter, and [teachers] would rather be around female students. That level of distortion was evident throughout the AAUW report. (Dobson, Bringing Up Boys, p. 172).

The report garnered significant attention in academia and in public perception and brought about dramatic changes in how schools approached boys and girls. Dobson went on to write that:

Although the report has been widely discredited now in the professional community for what it was—a blatant attempt to skew educational resources away from boys and to characterize girls as victims—the damage had been done. It resulted in an unfair distribution of available resources that continues to this day. (Dobson, Bringing Up Boys, p. 172).

Most damaging was when Congress, as a result of lobbying from various feminist organizations, passed: … the Gender Equity in Education Act, which allocated hundreds of millions of dollars per year to programs designed to redress the [so-called] bias against girls. (Dobson, Bringing Up Boys, p 173).

Among the initiatives in the Act, money was funneled to: ‘reprogram’ teachers who were unconsciously sexist. (Dobson, Bringing Up Boys, p 173).

What the feminist movement, and especially the Act, has done is create an atmosphere that is bringing about the fulfilling of an ancient prophecy. Here is that prophecy, as recorded in Isaiah 3 and verse 12...

As for My people, children are their oppressors, And women rule over them. O My people! Those who lead you cause you to err, and destroy the way of your paths. (Isaiah 3:12).

Education has changed at all levels since the AAUW report, calling for an emphasis in education in favor of women and girls. So, after 30 years, what are the results of these changes?

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------.

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act).

.

The Raymond7779 channel proclaims, above all else, that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior, and is returning very soon! Maranatha!

.

John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

.

Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

.

God bless you. Maranatha!