Elon Musk And The Police State | New Dinesh D'Souza Movie Trailer

Elon Musk And The Police State | New Dinesh D'Souza MovieThis exclusive clip from “Police State” echoes Elon Musk's warning about the precariousness of free speech.

For the full story on how we got here, and who is behind the systematic assault on our basic liberties, go to policestatefilm.net

Join the Dinesh Locals community and be the first to get streaming access to Police State. http://Policestate.locals.com





