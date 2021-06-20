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Pataphysics to Replace Physics
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62 views • June 20, 2021
Pataphysics
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
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Dictionary
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pa·ta·phys·ics
/ˌpädəˈfiziks/
noun
the branch of philosophy that deals with an imaginary realm additional to metaphysics.
Definitions from Oxford Languages
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Translations and more definitions
Pataphysics - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › 'Pataphysics
Pataphysics (also spelled without the apostrophe, pataphysics; French: pataphysique) is a difficult-to-define "philosophy" of science invented by French writer ...
Definitions · History · Concepts · Works influenced by...
You've visited this page 2 times. Last visit: 6/18/21
People also ask
What is the difference between metaphysics and Pataphysics?
Who is associated with the concept of Pataphysics?
Who invented Pataphysics?
What does the prefix PATA mean?
An introduction to 'Pataphysics | Culture | The Guardianhttps://www.theguardian.com › culture › dec
Dec 8, 2005 — "Oh. Thanks." 'Pataphysics (the apostrophe is meant to be there) is probably best understood as that which lies beyond metaphysics. Correct ...
'Pataphysics: Your Favorite Cult Artist's Favorite ... - Pitchforkhttps://pitchfork.com › features › article › 9527-pataph...
Oct 21, 2014 — So in a sense, 'pataphysics is a deliberate oxymoron. Religion is often based on oxymorons: life after death, virgin birth, and so on. In fact you ...
'Pataphysics | The MIT Presshttps://mitpress.mit.edu › books › pataphysics
Of all the French cultural exports over the last 150 years or so, 'pataphysics—the science of imaginary solutions and the laws governing exceptions—has proven to ...
pataphysics - Urban Dictionaryhttps://www.urbandictionary.com › define › term=patap...
'Pataphysics, a term coined by the French writer Alfred Jarry, is a philosophy dedicated to studying what lies beyond the realm of metaphysics. It is a parody of ...
WHAT IS PATAPHYSICS? | museepatahttps://www.museepata.org › what-is-pataphysics
(Capitalization and apostrophe included or omitted as per original source.) · 'Pataphysics is the science of that which is superinduced upon metaphysics, whether ...
Pataphysics | Definition of Pataphysics by Merriam-Websterhttps://www.merriam-webster.com › dictionary › patap...
Pataphysics definition is - intricate and whimsical nonsense intended as a parody of science.
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
Join Sirisys in KIPHI at: https://www.patreon.com/sirisys
Explore Cradle to Cradle: https://www.c2ccertified.org/
#ricoroho
#pataphysics
#ageofdiscovery
Adventures with Ai USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho/dp/1700212303/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1622635560&sr=8-1
Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Fringe-Experience-Extended-Intelligence/dp/B09536W8QC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=rico+roho+beyond+the+fringe&;qid=1621611564&sr=8-1
Dictionary
Search for a word
pa·ta·phys·ics
/ˌpädəˈfiziks/
noun
the branch of philosophy that deals with an imaginary realm additional to metaphysics.
Definitions from Oxford Languages
Feedback
Translations and more definitions
Pataphysics - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › 'Pataphysics
Pataphysics (also spelled without the apostrophe, pataphysics; French: pataphysique) is a difficult-to-define "philosophy" of science invented by French writer ...
Definitions · History · Concepts · Works influenced by...
You've visited this page 2 times. Last visit: 6/18/21
People also ask
What is the difference between metaphysics and Pataphysics?
Who is associated with the concept of Pataphysics?
Who invented Pataphysics?
What does the prefix PATA mean?
An introduction to 'Pataphysics | Culture | The Guardianhttps://www.theguardian.com › culture › dec
Dec 8, 2005 — "Oh. Thanks." 'Pataphysics (the apostrophe is meant to be there) is probably best understood as that which lies beyond metaphysics. Correct ...
'Pataphysics: Your Favorite Cult Artist's Favorite ... - Pitchforkhttps://pitchfork.com › features › article › 9527-pataph...
Oct 21, 2014 — So in a sense, 'pataphysics is a deliberate oxymoron. Religion is often based on oxymorons: life after death, virgin birth, and so on. In fact you ...
'Pataphysics | The MIT Presshttps://mitpress.mit.edu › books › pataphysics
Of all the French cultural exports over the last 150 years or so, 'pataphysics—the science of imaginary solutions and the laws governing exceptions—has proven to ...
pataphysics - Urban Dictionaryhttps://www.urbandictionary.com › define › term=patap...
'Pataphysics, a term coined by the French writer Alfred Jarry, is a philosophy dedicated to studying what lies beyond the realm of metaphysics. It is a parody of ...
WHAT IS PATAPHYSICS? | museepatahttps://www.museepata.org › what-is-pataphysics
(Capitalization and apostrophe included or omitted as per original source.) · 'Pataphysics is the science of that which is superinduced upon metaphysics, whether ...
Pataphysics | Definition of Pataphysics by Merriam-Websterhttps://www.merriam-webster.com › dictionary › patap...
Pataphysics definition is - intricate and whimsical nonsense intended as a parody of science.
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