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"The Woman & The Bottomless Pit" - [PROPHECY] Kamala Harris, America Is Babylon, New World Order
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621 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: A woman with blasphemous names rises from the bottomless pit, a woman covered with burning red scars and a curse on her forehead says "I am the Beast of Rev 16." God says the Beast has come to America and deceived them, living among them as one of them when he is not. The beast is Barack Obama. However a woman will take power in the USA- by sudden transition the current president J. R. Biden will be removed and Kamala Harris will take the seat of power. In the midst of all this America will be destroyed from within to give way to the New World Order- everything she represents will be stripped away and the Beast will rise in her place. These are grave judgements on the USA, let us pray to be counted worthy to escape these things in the grace and mercy of the Lord. Amen.
Full prophecy can be seen on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/08/the-woman-and-the-bottomless-pit-april-15-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
THE MAN OF SIN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/the-iron-decree-part-2/
THE BLOOD OF THE MARTYRS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/10/the-blood-of-the-martyrs-september-5-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: A woman with blasphemous names rises from the bottomless pit, a woman covered with burning red scars and a curse on her forehead says "I am the Beast of Rev 16." God says the Beast has come to America and deceived them, living among them as one of them when he is not. The beast is Barack Obama. However a woman will take power in the USA- by sudden transition the current president J. R. Biden will be removed and Kamala Harris will take the seat of power. In the midst of all this America will be destroyed from within to give way to the New World Order- everything she represents will be stripped away and the Beast will rise in her place. These are grave judgements on the USA, let us pray to be counted worthy to escape these things in the grace and mercy of the Lord. Amen.
Full prophecy can be seen on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/08/the-woman-and-the-bottomless-pit-april-15-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
THE MAN OF SIN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/the-iron-decree-part-2/
THE BLOOD OF THE MARTYRS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/10/the-blood-of-the-martyrs-september-5-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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