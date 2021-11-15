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"The Woman & The Bottomless Pit" - [PROPHECY] Kamala Harris, America Is Babylon, New World Order
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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621 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: A woman with blasphemous names rises from the bottomless pit, a woman covered with burning red scars and a curse on her forehead says "I am the Beast of Rev 16." God says the Beast has come to America and deceived them, living among them as one of them when he is not. The beast is Barack Obama. However a woman will take power in the USA- by sudden transition the current president J. R. Biden will be removed and Kamala Harris will take the seat of power. In the midst of all this America will be destroyed from within to give way to the New World Order- everything she represents will be stripped away and the Beast will rise in her place. These are grave judgements on the USA, let us pray to be counted worthy to escape these things in the grace and mercy of the Lord. Amen.

Full prophecy can be seen on TMV Blog:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/08/the-woman-and-the-bottomless-pit-april-15-2021/

RELATED PROPHECIES:

THE MAN OF SIN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/the-iron-decree-part-2/

THE BLOOD OF THE MARTYRS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/10/the-blood-of-the-martyrs-september-5-2019/

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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Keywords
obamaamericajesusprophecybabylonnwonew world orderbeastbidenkamalaend timesharrisabyssbottomless pitbarackrevelation 13revelation 16the masters voice
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